  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Fire Breaks Out in Two Coaches at Secunderabad Mettuguda, Panic Ensues

Fire Breaks Out in Two Coaches at Secunderabad Mettuguda, Panic Ensues
x
Highlights

A fire broke out today in two coaches at Secunderabad Mettuguda, causing panic among the people in the vicinity due to heavy smoke.

A fire broke out today in two coaches at Secunderabad Mettuguda, causing panic among the people in the vicinity due to heavy smoke. The incident took place in the stationary bogies, but the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Authorities were immediately informed, and the police have been called to the scene to investigate the matter further. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far, but the damage to the coaches is yet to be assessed.

The situation is currently under control, and efforts are being made to extinguish the fire and ensure the safety of the passengers and nearby residents. More details on this yet to be known.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X