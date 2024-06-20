Live
Fire Breaks Out in Two Coaches at Secunderabad Mettuguda, Panic Ensues
A fire broke out today in two coaches at Secunderabad Mettuguda, causing panic among the people in the vicinity due to heavy smoke.
A fire broke out today in two coaches at Secunderabad Mettuguda, causing panic among the people in the vicinity due to heavy smoke. The incident took place in the stationary bogies, but the cause of the fire is still unknown.
Authorities were immediately informed, and the police have been called to the scene to investigate the matter further. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far, but the damage to the coaches is yet to be assessed.
The situation is currently under control, and efforts are being made to extinguish the fire and ensure the safety of the passengers and nearby residents. More details on this yet to be known.
