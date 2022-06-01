Fire extinguisher cylinder explodes, 1 killed

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man died and two others sustained severe burn injuries when a fire extinguisher cylinder exploded in a refilling unit in Petbasheerabad on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 1 pm at the unit located in a residential area in Subash Nagar. Police said that the victim identified as Mukund Kumar (28) and other workers were refilling the chemical in the cylinders, when one of them exploded.

Mukund Kumar suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment. Their condition is said to be critical.

The Petbasheerabad police registered a case and are investigating.