Fire in Nallamala.. Forest department officials worked hard to extinguish the fire

Nagarkurnool: A sudden fire broke out in Mannanur West beat Tallachelka and Gundam area in Amrabad mandal of Nagar Kurnool district. After learning about this, the forest department officials and staff worked hard till two o'clock in the night and finally brought the fire under control with fire safety, basic camp watchers and staff.

The range officer of the forest department informed the district forest officer Rohit Gopidi of the place where the fire occurred on Saturday night. District Forest Officer Rohit Gopidi immediately went to the field to put out the fire, Forest Officers Amrabad, Mannanur Forest Field Officers Aditya, Ishwar Mannanur as well as Beat Officers Madhu, Hanmanthu, Karthik and base camp staff reached the spot. After intensive efforts, the fire was brought under control after midnight, after which Rohit Gopidi, District Officer of the Forest Department, said that due to human error or other reasons, the spread of fire in the forest causes harm to the creatures like mutes, reptiles, insects etc. in the forest in many ways. Therefore, the district officer Rohit Gopidi advised the people of the villages near the forest area to please protect the dumb creatures from setting fire in the forest, and if anyone tries to set fire, inform the forest department officials about them.