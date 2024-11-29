Fire mishap at suitcase factory

Choutuppal: A massive fire broke out due to a short circuit on Thursday at 6 pm in a factory manufacturing suitcases and bags near Borrolagudem in the Dandu Malkapuram area of Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

Previously used as a bitumen manufacturing unit, the factory was recently purchased by a Hyderabad-based business group and converted into the Vanto Suitcases Company. While workers were engaged in manufacturing suitcases on Thursday evening, flames suddenly erupted. Noticing the fire, the workers quickly ran out of the building, saving their lives.

The fire spread rapidly to the shed where suitcases were being manufactured, intensifying due to the presence of plastic materials. Firefighters from Choutuppal, Hayathnagar, and Bhongir were deployed with three fire engines to bring the fire under control. The firefighting operation was carried out under the supervision of District Fire Officer Madhusudhan Rao. The fire caused extensive damage, consuming raw materials, finished suitcases, and bags inside the factory shed. Additionally, the machinery used for manufacturing was completely destroyed in the fire. The losses are estimated to be substantial.

Choutuppal CI Manmadha Kumar stated that the initial investigation points to a short circuit as the cause of the fire. He added that an assessment of the losses is underway and that a case has been registered for further investigation.