First batch in TASK Centre from November 4: Collector

Peddapalli: District Collector K Sri Harsha said in a statement on Tuesday that the first batch of training classes will start from November 4 at the TASK Centre set up in the district and interested youths should register their names before October 30. TASK is a non-profit organisation created by the Telangana government to bring synergy between industry and academia with the aim of providing quality human resources and services to the industry.

Students who have passed their degree in the year 2022, 2023 and 2024 should register their name for training at TASK, Peddapalli Regional Centre. At least 10 days of training on soft skills, interview skills and IT skills will be provided at the centre.

Interested student can register names by visiting the TASK office (old MPDO building) and inform the in-charge Nishanth with the details. Students will be trained according to their skills, and the training will help them to increase their English and other technical skills.

After the training, placement drives will be conducted. Everyone should use this opportunity and contact 9533308928 for more details, the Collector said.