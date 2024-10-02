First Day 56 SGT Candidates Certificate Verification Compleated: DEO Govindarajulu

NagarKurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Education Officer (DEO) Govindarajulu announced that on the first day of certificate verification for Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) posts, the verification process for 56 candidates was successfully completed by Wednesday evening. Out of the 141 notified SGT posts, candidates who qualified under the 1:3 ratio in the Telangana DSC were called for certificate verification.

The DEO mentioned that for the 125 SGT Telugu medium posts, 354 candidates were shortlisted, and for the 16 SGT Urdu medium posts, 19 candidates were invited. On the first day, 50 candidates from the Telugu medium and 6 from the Urdu medium completed their certificate verification. The verification process will continue at the Little Flower High School in Nagar Kurnool town until the 5th of this month.

Govindarajulu added that the shortlisted candidates were informed about the verification schedule via SMS, and candidates are required to attend the verification process between 10 AM and 5 PM, bringing their original certificates along with two sets of Xerox copies. He said From tomorrow, the verification for School Assistant posts will begin, and candidates who qualified under the 1:3 ratio will receive SMS notifications to attend.