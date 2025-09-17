First-ever 2-day road safety summit to begin tomorrow

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will host its first-ever Traffic & Road Safety Summit 2025 on September 18 and 19 at Jalavihar Water Park, Necklace Road. The event is organized by the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) in collaboration with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.

The summit will be inaugurated by His Excellency Sri Jishnu Dev Varma, Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, reflecting the state government’s commitment to improving urban mobility and road safety.

The two-day summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, experts, corporates, startups, and citizens to discuss and devise innovative strategies for urban transportation. The discussions and activities will focus on six critical themes: safe cities, sustainable transport, inclusive mobility, road safety design, technology and the future of mobility, and public participation and governance.

The summit program includes policy dialogues led by senior officials and thought leaders, exhibitions showcasing electric vehicles and innovative traffic solutions, citizen awareness and participation workshops, and cultural events designed to promote responsible commuting.

It also offers a platform for businesses and startups in road safety, electric vehicles, mobility technology, and urban innovation to display their solutions and network with stakeholders.

The event is open to all citizens, organizations, innovators, and civic institutions dedicated to creating a safer, more sustainable transport future.

It will start at 10:00 AM on both days, and those interested can register online at www.hcsc.in