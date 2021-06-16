First fully vaccinated village in Telangana

Warangal: Mariyapuram, a tiny sleepy village 15 km east of Warangal, is nothing short of inspiring like Gangadevipally that stands tall as a beacon of development. The elders here go farming while their offspring commute to the city to make a living. The village has a population of 760.



What makes this village special is that the people here are highly disciplined and conscious of healthcare. With cent per cent success in sanitation, Haritha Haram, open defecation free (ODF), Vaikunta Dhamam, indeed it's a model village. Adding more to it, all the residents in the village got vaccinated to stay safe from the Covid-19 pandemic which is wreaking havoc across the nation.

All credit goes to Sarpanch Allam Bal Reddy who made it possible at a time when procuring the coronavirus vaccine itself is a huge task. In fact, the residents must thank themselves for electing Bal Reddy, who runs Nirmala Binding Works in Warangal, as their Sarpanch unanimously.

Their move paid them off as he stuck to his task pretty quickly and put the village on the development track for the last couple of years. Speaking to The Hans India, Bal Reddy said, "After the government ensured vaccination to the people above the age of 60 years, I booked online slots under super-spreaders programme for those who didn't get the vaccination. I encouraged people who can afford to buy the vaccine in the open market."

The Sarpanch took a measured approach to take the people to the Primary Health Centre at mandal headquarters Geesukonda to take the vaccine by arranging a bus and a minivan. He created a WhatsApp Group for creating awareness about the importance of vaccination.

"It wasn't all that easy to cover all the villagers and inspire them to get vaccinated. It took time to allay their fear. Finally, I got them in line. Now, the villagers are looking forward to the second dose of vaccine," Reddy said. It may be noted here that no one in the village smokes and boozes publicly. Anyone found infringing it will have to pay a penalty of Rs 500. The village is also plastic-free. The self-help group women work (sramadanam) two hours a week to keep the village litter-free. In a nutshell, Mariyapuram is a prime example of sustainable development.