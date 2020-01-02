Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Five lakh bogus ration cards removed in Telangana

Five lakh bogus ration cards removed in Telangana
Highlights

Over five lakh bogus ration cards have been removed in Telangana so far, according to the report revealed by the parliamentary standing committee.

Over five lakh bogus ration cards have been removed in Telangana so far, according to the report revealed by the parliamentary standing committee.

The report on food, consumer affairs and public distribution stated that around 1.49 crore ration cards were deleted in the country where Telangana remained with the highest number of bogus ration cards among all the southern states while Kerala had the least-3,314- deleted bogus ration cards.

Telangana listed on the top 10 countries having bogus ration cards with the Uttar Pradesh on top with 70 lakh ration cards followed by 14.52 lakh cards. As many as 5,21,790 cards were deleted between 2016 and 2018, the report stated.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protester: TN Police Probe Pakistan Link2 Jan 2020 11:00 AM GMT

Anti-CAA Protester: TN Police Probe Pakistan Link

CAA Protests: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Speaking In Language Of Pakistan
CAA Protests: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Speaking In Language Of...
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus
CM Jagan to meet Governor while the YSRCP to present a report on TDP Insider trading in Amaravati
CM Jagan to meet Governor while the YSRCP to present a report on...
Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice, wrongdoing: Amit Shah
Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice,...


Top