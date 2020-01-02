Five lakh bogus ration cards removed in Telangana

Over five lakh bogus ration cards have been removed in Telangana so far, according to the report revealed by the parliamentary standing committee.

The report on food, consumer affairs and public distribution stated that around 1.49 crore ration cards were deleted in the country where Telangana remained with the highest number of bogus ration cards among all the southern states while Kerala had the least-3,314- deleted bogus ration cards.

Telangana listed on the top 10 countries having bogus ration cards with the Uttar Pradesh on top with 70 lakh ration cards followed by 14.52 lakh cards. As many as 5,21,790 cards were deleted between 2016 and 2018, the report stated.