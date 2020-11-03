Five Maoist couriers arrested in Bhadrachalam

Kothagudem: Five people belonging to Chhattisgarh and working as couriers of CPI (Maoist) were arrested at Cherla in Kothagudem district on Tuesday. The arrested were identified as Koram Joga, Podium Joga, Badisa Lakshma, Sodi Lakma and Korsa Suresh.

ASP M Rajesh Chandra informed that they worked as couriers for Maoist Jegurugonda Area Committee members Jagadish and Nagamani and also working as local militia members of the party.

Speaking to the media in Bhadrachalam on Tuesday, the ASP said the Special Party Police and CRPF 141 (A) Battalion personnel, who were on patrolling duty, found them moving suspiciously at Gandhi Bomma centre in Cherla and took them into custody. During interrogation, they confessed that they were working for Maoists for the past four years and purchased uniform cloth in Bhadrachalam town for the Maoists.

The police seized 20 metres of olive-green cloth from their possession, the ASP said adding that Maoists were engaging innocent tribals of Chhattisgarh to procure material of daily use and explosives in Telangana. Rajesh Chandra appealed to the public to not to support the Maoists and warned of serious action if anyone was found helping them.