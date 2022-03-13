Flexes menace irks public in Nizamabad

In Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, various businesses, political parties and educational institutions are squandering panchayat revenue by setting up flexes wherever they can without the prior permission from the gram panchayat.



In recent times, the culture of setting up flexes and hoardings has increased has become obsolete. Competing with the Nizamabad city, Armor, Kamareddy, Banswada and Bodhan towns, in recent times the culture of setting up flexis and hoardings in the villages has become excessive.

This culture has spread to Mandal Headquarter along with Thanda Village habitations as well as rural agriculture. Fans, clients, political activists, and friends are setting up extravagant flexi during festivals, birthdays, swearing-in, greetings, corporate advertising, and celebrity welcome invitations. Plastic pollution has increased as 22 mandal headquarters in Nizamabad district, 30 major gram panchayats and thandas are also setting up flexes and hoardings in rural areas. These flexes, which sprout without permission, remain intact for months. There have been incidents where they have broken and injured people due to strong winds blowing in summer and monsoon.