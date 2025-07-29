Flood Alert in Jogulamba Gadwal: SP Urges Riverside Villagers to Stay Vigilant as Inflows Surge from Jurala and Tungabhadra Rivers

Gadwal: District SP issues instructions to police officials in view of flood threat

Jogulamba Gadwal District Superintendent of Police T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS has issued a public safety alert and directed all police units to remain vigilant as flood inflows rise in both the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers.

Due to heavy rainfall in the upstream states of Maharashtra and Karnataka, massive water inflows are being received into the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers. As a result, 10 gates of the Jurala Project have been lifted, releasing 1,30,000 cusecs of water. Simultaneously, the Tungabhadra River is contributing 1,20,000 cusecs, which is expected to flow downstream into the Srisailam Reservoir.

In light of the increasing water levels, the District SP has warned residents of riverside villages to remain highly alert. He specifically advised fishermen, cattle and sheep herders, and farmers not to enter the rivers under any circumstances.

To ensure public safety, the District SP has instructed all concerned police officers to make necessary arrangements in riverside villages. Officials have been directed to carry out public announcements via loudspeakers (Tom-Tom) to inform and warn residents about the current flood situation.

These proactive measures aim to prevent loss of life and property in vulnerable areas. The District Police Department is monitoring the situation closely and coordinating with local authorities to respond effectively to any emergencies.

The public is urged to cooperate with police and district administration, avoid risky activities near rivers, and stay tuned to official updates for further instructions.