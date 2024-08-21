Floods bring ‘wealth’ of industrial pollution

Bhongir: The situation around the Musi River in Yadadri-Bhongir district is currently challenging due to heavy rainfall in Hyderabad on Monday that night led to the overflow of the River, causing significant disruptions in the district.

In Pochampally mandal, the low-level bridge connecting Juluru and Rudravelli villages to Bibinagar was closed as floodwaters flowed over it, halting all traffic on the route.

Similarly, in Valigonda mandal, the Musi River’s flood waters submerged a bridge between Sangeo and Bollapelli villages, forcing authorities to stop traffic. Meanwhile, in Yadagirigutta town, roads were waterlogged, particularly the route from Yadagiripalli SC Colony to Yadagiripalli village, where even a local temple was submerged.

The district has experienced significant rainfall, with Bhongir recording the highest levels, which has worsened the flooding situation. In addition, the Musi River is severely polluted, largely due to untreated industrial waste and sewage being dumped into it. This pollution poses significant health risks to the local population, who depend on the river for irrigation and fishing.

Despite some efforts, like the installation of a few treatment plants, the pollution levels remain dangerously high. Local communities have been pushing for more comprehensive clean-up efforts, but progress has been slow.

Moreover, the area is also grappling with illegal sand mining, which has further degraded the river’s ecosystem. Activists who have attempted to report these illegal activities have faced violent reprisals, highlighting the dangerous conditions faced by those advocating for environmental protection in the region.