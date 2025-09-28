Floral tributes paid to Konda Laxman Bapuji

Adilabad: Telangana Kisan Congress State General Secretary Borancha Srikanth Reddy stated that the services of Konda Laxman Bapuji—a devoted Telangana activist, committed politician, and freedom fighter—are unforgettable. On Saturday, commemorating Bapuji’s birth anniversary, Congress leaders paid floral tributes at his statue near Gandhi Park in the district headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikanth Reddy praised Bapuji as one of the foremost leaders who advocated for equal political opportunities for all sections of society. He emphasized Bapuji’s pivotal role in the Quit India Movement, the Non-Mulki agitation, and the Telangana statehood movement.