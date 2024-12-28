Flying High, Cutting Deep: Deadly strings that govt fails to snap

Hyderabad: With Sankranti festival just a few weeks away, the kite market is flooded with Chinese Manja which was banned eight years back by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) since it poses threat to the lives of human beings as well as birds. But it is surprising that the government which could ban 110 Chinese apps like Pub G, Tik Tok and vows to end drug mafia, failed to implement the NGT order on the Chinese Manja!

The Chinese Manja is made of nylon or synthetic thread and is treated with glass and metal to make it sharper. Interestingly, no one is even talking about it and the life-threatening kite thread is freely available in the city markets. The NGT in its 2016 judgment said there would be stringent punishment for violators including a jail term of up to five years or a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh or both. But all that remained on paper.

When The Hans India team toured the city, it witnessed that with Sankranti just a few days away this Chinese Manja is freely available in the markets of Begum Bazar, Dhoolpet and Mangalhat among other areas.

One of the Manja vendor said most people prefer to buy this synthetic Manja because it is more durable and cheaper compared to the normal cotton Manja. Cotton Manja is expensive as it is made out of pure cotton thread and a lot of craftsmanship is needed in making it.

“Last year, we lost an Army officer Koteshwar Reddy and three minor children due to injuries caused by Chinese nylon Manja. Over 400 birds were injured between 2017-2023,” netizens said.

People feel that perhaps the government authorities turn a blind eye to the sale of this Manja due to political pressure. A significant portion of Chinese Manja is manufactured on a small scale, making it harder to track and regulate its production and sale and the possibility of political resistance to a complete ban from local leaders cannot be ruled out.

What is required is creating better awareness among the people about the dangers of using this banned product and strict enforcement of the NGT order. Sai Teja, a resident of Nizampet, voiced his concern saying: “Every year we see police officials closing a few shops that are selling illegal Manja but that’s no solution. Traders have their own ways to sell the banned Manja.”

The government should have prioritised sustainable and safe alternatives so that Sankranti can be celebrated happily with joy without losing lives, but this is not happening pointed out Syed Khaled Shah Chishti Hussaini, a resident of Tarnaka. ‘Jago Sarkar Jago.’