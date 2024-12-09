FoB near Nehru Zoo need of the hour

Hyderabad: While the six-lane flyover between Aramghar-Zoo Park in Bahadurpura is complete and now ready for inauguration, however, the absence of a foot over bridge (FoB) near Nehru Zoological Park poses a serious challenge for visitors attempting to cross the bustling road safely. The pedestrians demand for the construction of the FoB to facilitate safer crossings and enhance pedestrian safety.

The 4.1-km, second longest flyover that is ready for inauguration is becoming a pressing issue as pedestrians were witnessed struggling to cross the busy road.

According to the observers, Zoo Park stands out as a favoured attraction for people from all over Hyderabad and other districts, drawing large crowds every day, which doubles on weekends. This influx of visitors frequently results in congested roadways, creating difficulties for individuals, especially children, women, and the elderly, to move through the busy streets with ease and safety.

Mohammed Ahmed, a spokesperson for the TDP’s state minority wing, said that to ease vehicular movement, the authorities constructed a massive flyover, but it is anticipated that at the end of the flyover, there is an entrance of Hyderabad’s Zoo, where the visitors can face difficulties, especially crossing roads.

Ahmed emphasised, “The construction of the longest flyover could significantly alleviate traffic congestion in the area. However, it is crucial to consider the increased speed of vehicles which may pose a risk to zoo visitors at the end of the flyover, potentially leading to unfortunate accidents.

To ensure the safety and convenience of both visitors and tourists, the civic authorities should prioritise the development of an FoB near the zoo. This initiative would not only enhance accessibility but also protect the well-being of all who come to enjoy the Zoo.”

K Venkatesh, a visitor said that people who visit the Zoo cross the road to engage auto-rickshaws or board buses at the bus stop on the other side of road. However, the end of the flyover intersects with the Zoo’s entrance, and there is a heightened risk of accidents due to the potential for vehicles travelling at higher speeds.

This situation could pose a significant danger to families, children, and other visitors who may be crossing the road. “For the pedestrian safety, there is a need for an FoB. With this, it would provide a secure and convenient way for people to cross the road, ensuring their safety while reducing traffic disruptions at the end of the flyover,” said Venkatesh.

The long-delayed 4.1 km Aramgarh–Zoo Park flyover, which was approved by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Standing Committee in February 2018, is finally complete.