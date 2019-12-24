Focus on Palle Pragathi: Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil

Warangal: The Warangal Urban District Collector, Prashanth Jeevan Patil, has directed the officials to complete the pending works related to Palle Pragathi, also known as 30-day action plan. In a review meeting here on Tuesday, he told the officials to identify land for graveyards and dump yards in villages.



He directed the District Panchayat Officer to visit villages where works on graveyards and dump yards was not initiated and speak to Sarpanches to resolve the issues. Further, he told them to purchase land wherever government land is not available.

He said that State-level flying squads to make surprise inspections of the ram panchayats from January 2. "Officials entrusted with the duty of Palle Pragathi supervision will not be given leaves," the Collector said.

Referring to the green drive in villages taken up during the 30-day action plan, the Collector told the officials and Sarpanches to focus on planting saplings wherever necessary. "The onus is on every local body to ensure the survival of all the saplings," Patil said. The officials were also told to focus on nurseries.

The construction of community toilets should be completed by December 29 along with geo tagging, he said. He told the officials to be proactive in ensuring tractor for each gram panchayat (GP). If the GPs face any problems in purchasing the tractors, it should be brought to the notice of the District Treasury Officer or to him, Patil said.

He directed the Lead Bank officials to resolve the issues faced by the GPs in getting loans for purchasing tractors. He directed the MPDOs to issue work order for procuring tractor trailers. Special Collector Manu Chowdary, DRDO T Ramu, ZP CEO Prasoona Rani and Divisional Panchayat Officer Ramakanth were among others present.