Focus on unfocused : Retail industry

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said The Hans India has focused on the hitherto unfocused retail segment by giving away Retail Ratna Awards, which has to be appreciated wholeheartedly.

The Governor was speaking at the Retail Ratna Awards-2019 function organised by The Hans India at Pragati Resorts here on Friday.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao also echoed the sentiments and said it is the third occasion of The Hans India event in which he was taking part and appreciated the efforts of the newspaper in taking up social issues.

Speaking about the awards, Harish Rao said the selection has been practical and realistic. The fact that the awards for hospitals, dairy and hospitality segments goes to show that it has been chosen with great care.

He further said that to serve the end customer, one has to consider entering even tier-2 and tier-1 cities. Against such a background, winners show they are good enough as they are giving quality.

Governor Tamilisai said she had completed 100 days as Governor and was very happy to attend the function marking a milestone in her life.

She said The Hans India pulls out facts and gives news bereft of sensationalism. She said she was a big fan of The Hans India especially the City Tab and Womenia page that highlights women's issues.

Commenting on the economy she said that it is a temporary setback and the revolutionary initiatives such as Demonetisation and GST will take time to show results.

The Government of India initiatives such as Startup India and Mudra Loans were very helpful for retailers. "I really appreciate the jury who selected the winners not just on profits but because they paid their taxes and were part of the system," said Soundararajan.

Governor wants TS to include millets in Mid-Day Meals scheme. Referring to a report in The Hans India, Soundararajan said the Telangana government should include millets in the mid-day meals scheme as it improves the health of children.

The event was supported by Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), Marg, Radio City, Manikchand Pan Masala and Crayonz Media.