Food delivery boy tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: A 20-year-old food delivery boy has been tested positive for coronavirus. He is learned to have contracted the virus from his father who returned from Markaz.

Upon the orders of the state Chief Minister, the officials conducted corona tests to the boy's father who also tested positive for the virus. Following this, all the family members have been shifted to the isolation ward at Sarojini Devi hospital.

The delivery boy's father has returned from Markaz on March 18 and the boy delivered the food for about 25 people on March 19 and March 20.

The GHMC officials also shifted the people who came in contact with the food delivery boy to a quarantine centre.