Food poisoning scare at Secretariat

Hyderabad: Food poisoning cases that have impacted schools and hostels in Telangana have now extended to the State Secretariat, too. Food Safety Commissioner RV Karnan initiated an investigation into the food poisoning incident at the Secretariat.

Inspections were carried out on Saturday in the kitchen of the agency responsible for providing food to the Secretariat. Specialised food safety teams have assessed both the raw materials and the overall quality of the food. Concerns have been raised regarding the delivery of substandard food to the Ministers’ offices and other important departments, including the Chief Minister’s Office.

This issue surfaced following reports of several officials experiencing food poisoning. Upon learning of the situation, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy issued a stern warning. In light of these incidents, Food Safety officials have conducted thorough inspections.