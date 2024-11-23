Food Safety Task Force raids nutraceutical manufacturing units

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Food Safety's Task Force conducted inspections at nutraceutical manufacturing units in IDA Mallapur and found several violations concerning safety standards.

The officers raided Vin Biomed and Nuvista Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd on November 20 and 21.

According to the Task Force, on November 20, food safety authorities raided Vin Biomed, a nutraceutical manufacturing unit, and discovered numerous violations. The raw materials found on-site, including food colour mixtures, essences, and cyanocobalamin (vitamin B12), were expired and beyond their best-before dates. These expired materials were discarded immediately. Additionally, ingredients like 500 kgs of chocolate powder and 500 kgs of vanilla powder were found without proper labelling, including manufacturing dates, use-by dates, FSSAI licenses, and logos.

Authorities seized six kgs of Co-Enzyme Q10 (nutra) powder worth Rs 50,000 due to the absence of a valid FSSAI licence on the label. Similarly, 17 kgs of MK cocoa powder worth Rs. 6,800 was seized for not displaying the FSSAI license and batch number.

Further inspection revealed that Vin Biomed lacked an internal testing laboratory and failed to provide test reports for food articles.