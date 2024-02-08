Fool proof arrangements for Assembly session

Hyderabad: Fool proof arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the budget session of the Assembly, which begins on Thursday. Visitors’ entry would be restricted in view of security concerns this time. Huge security forces would be deployed around the Assembly to prevent dharnas and rallies against the government.

State Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said that the top officials have been asked to be available in the Assembly during the session to provide answers to the questions raised by the members. He directed chief secretary Santhi Kumari to appoint a senior IAS officer to coordinate all departments during the Legislative Assembly sessions and provide answers to the members.

The Ministers were also entrusted with the responsibility to answer the questions during the question hour. The debates will be held without any shortcomings, and the officials of the respective departments will closely monitor the appropriate arrangements. The Minister said that the constitution of the Assembly committees would be completed soon. An orientation programme will be given to the newly elected members of the Council and Legislative Assembly soon.