Foolproof arrangements made for Group-1 Mains exams starting Oct 21

Hyderabad: Foolproof arrangements have been made for the conduct of Group-1 Mains exams starting from October 21. CCTVs have been installed in every examination hall, the Chief Superintendent's room, and surrounding areas, with monitoring carried out through a control room set up in the TGPSC office, Hyderabad.

The TGPSC, police, and energy departments have been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the exams peacefully at all centers where the Group-1 Mains exams will be held from October 21 to 27. An extra hour has been allocated specifically for disabled candidates. Candidates who require assistants (scribes) to write the exam have been asked to mention this specifically on their hall tickets. Special staff have been deployed to take the biometric attendance of the candidates appearing for the examinations, and candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination center after 1:30 PM.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a video conference with District Collectors, Police Commissioners, and concerned officials regarding the conduct of the Group-1 Mains Examinations. She stated that 31,383 candidates are appearing for the Group-1 Mains examinations at 46 examination centers in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. District Collectors will directly supervise the conduct of these examinations, and the concerned Police Commissioners will make appropriate arrangements.

TGPSC Chairman Dr. M. Mahender Reddy highlighted that the Group-1 Mains examinations are being conducted after a gap of 13 years, with the last exams held in 2011. He advised officials to perform their duties with great care in every aspect of the conduct of these examinations.

DGP Jitender stated that elaborate arrangements have been made at all the examination centers where Group-1 will be held, and all measures have been taken to ensure the peaceful conduct of the examinations.

TGPSC Secretary Naveen Nicholas mentioned that 85 percent of candidates have downloaded their hall tickets so far. Family Welfare Department Commissioner Karnan said that special medical camps have been arranged at all examination centers. SPDCL MD Musharraf Ali assured that steps have been taken to provide continuous power supply, with three Chief Engineers supervising the process. Additionally, special RTC buses have been arranged for the convenience of the candidates.