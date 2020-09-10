Force Traveller Ambulance strengthen the Healthcare in Telangana state

Hyderabad: Today Mr. KTR (Minister of MA&UD, Industries and IT&C of Telangana) donated 9 Traveller Ambulances as a response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the state. At an event held in Hyderabad, Mr. KTR flagged off these Ambulances in the presence of state and local dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. K N Rao (Sanjay) MD of M/s. Realtysheild Service Private Limited said," We are pleased to be part of this initiative led by Mr. KTR and we appreciate his vision to strengthen the healthcare system during the pandemic.

We are happy that TRS has entrusted our reliable Force Traveller Ambulances in this cause".

The Force Traveller Ambulance range of vehicles is factory-built ambulances complying with all the latest regulations and is preferred by governments, hospitals and corporate, etc. on account of their proven performance, reliability, and durability.