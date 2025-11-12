Forest Officers Condemn Attack on Section Officer in Kollapur Range

Nagar Kurnool: Forest officials across Nagarkurnool district strongly condemned the attack on Forest Section Officer C. Jayaraj that took place yesterday in Mukidigundem village, under the Kollapur Range.

As a mark of protest, all forest officers from the district gathered at the Kollapur Range Office and lodged a formal complaint at the Kollapur Police Station. They expressed deep concern over the incident and demanded strict action against the culprits.

District Forest Officer Rohit Gopidi, Divisional Officers Chandrashekhar and Rammohan, along with all Range Officers, Section Officers, Beat Officers, and other staff members, visited the encroached forest area and carried out a tree plantation program as a symbolic act of protecting forest lands.

The officials stated that they would remain united in safeguarding forest areas and that such acts of aggression or false cases filed by encroachers will not deter them from performing their duties. They reaffirmed their commitment to forest conservation and strict action against encroachments in the future.