  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Forest Officers Condemn Attack on Section Officer in Kollapur Range

  • Created On:  12 Nov 2025 9:15 PM IST
Forest Officers Condemn Attack on Section Officer in Kollapur Range
X

Nagar Kurnool: Forest officials across Nagarkurnool district strongly condemned the attack on Forest Section Officer C. Jayaraj that took place yesterday in Mukidigundem village, under the Kollapur Range.

As a mark of protest, all forest officers from the district gathered at the Kollapur Range Office and lodged a formal complaint at the Kollapur Police Station. They expressed deep concern over the incident and demanded strict action against the culprits.

District Forest Officer Rohit Gopidi, Divisional Officers Chandrashekhar and Rammohan, along with all Range Officers, Section Officers, Beat Officers, and other staff members, visited the encroached forest area and carried out a tree plantation program as a symbolic act of protecting forest lands.

The officials stated that they would remain united in safeguarding forest areas and that such acts of aggression or false cases filed by encroachers will not deter them from performing their duties. They reaffirmed their commitment to forest conservation and strict action against encroachments in the future.

Tags

Forest DepartmentNagarkurnoolKollapur RangeC. Jayarajforest conservation

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Silver Price in Hyderabad Today (13 November 2025) – Per Gram & Per Kg Rates

Check the silver price in Hyderabad today, 13 November 2025. Today’s rate is ₹182 per gram and ₹1,82,000 per kg. See daily changes and the last 10 days’ silver prices in simple words.

Silver Price in Hyderabad Today (13 November 2025) – Per Gram & Per Kg Rates

National News

More
Share it
X