- YS Jagan welcomes SC orders on Tirupati laddu issue, condemns TDP false propaganda
- Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ set for 2025 Christmas release
- ‘Mr. Celebrity’ review: A thrilling debut of Paruchuri Sudarshan
- BMW Group India posts best-ever luxury car sales with 10 pc growth in Jan-Sep
- Mental Health Matters: How to Set Effective Social Media Boundaries
- Committed to make India's defence industry export-oriented: Rajnath Singh
- Builders Association of India Donates Over Rs.1 Crore to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims
- YouTuber Harsha Sai Faces Another Complaint Over Alleged Online Harassment
- Iran summons German, Austrian envoys in tit-for-tat move
- Hezbollah says 17 Israeli soldiers killed in border clashes
Forest officials take custody of Indian vulture spotted at Cherla
Bhadrachalam: Forest officials have taken custody of an endangered Indian vulture (Gyps indicus) that was sighted at Cherla in the district about three days ago.
It might be noted that the bird was spotted by the local labourers, who caught it, fed it chicken, and later released it. It was radio tagged by Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) in Pench Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra on August 10 as part of their research activity and monitoring its movements.
There have been concerns over the bird’s wellbeing as it stopped transmitting on September 30. Forest officials said that the bird was spotted at Pedda Midisileru area in Cherla mandal on Thursday and it was lodged at the local forest office.
