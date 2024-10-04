Forest officials take custody of Indian vulture spotted at Cherla

Bhadrachalam: Forest officials have taken custody of an endangered Indian vulture (Gyps indicus) that was sighted at Cherla in the district about three days ago.

It might be noted that the bird was spotted by the local labourers, who caught it, fed it chicken, and later released it. It was radio tagged by Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) in Pench Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra on August 10 as part of their research activity and monitoring its movements.

There have been concerns over the bird’s wellbeing as it stopped transmitting on September 30. Forest officials said that the bird was spotted at Pedda Midisileru area in Cherla mandal on Thursday and it was lodged at the local forest office.