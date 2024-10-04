  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Forest officials take custody of Indian vulture spotted at Cherla

Forest officials take custody of Indian vulture spotted at Cherla
x
Highlights

Forest officials have taken custody of an endangered Indian vulture (Gyps indicus) that was sighted at Cherla in the district about three days ago.

Bhadrachalam: Forest officials have taken custody of an endangered Indian vulture (Gyps indicus) that was sighted at Cherla in the district about three days ago.

It might be noted that the bird was spotted by the local labourers, who caught it, fed it chicken, and later released it. It was radio tagged by Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) in Pench Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra on August 10 as part of their research activity and monitoring its movements.

There have been concerns over the bird’s wellbeing as it stopped transmitting on September 30. Forest officials said that the bird was spotted at Pedda Midisileru area in Cherla mandal on Thursday and it was lodged at the local forest office.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick