Forest, Tourism departments to jointly take up eco-tourism projects

Hyderabad: The Forest and Tourism departments would jointly take up the eco-tourism projects at the irrigation project sites at different places in the State.

A meeting of the Forest and Tourism departments was held at Aranya Bhavan on Saturday, which was attended by the Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud.

The Forest Minister directed the officials to develop eco-tourism facilities in the erstwhile districts of Warangal, Mahbubnagar and Adilabad in the State.

"Develop the three districts with all better facilities for tourism by following the norms of ecological needs, and ensure attractive packages to the tourists and people to visit the same," the Minister said.

The Tourism Minister said that the State government was ready to give more funds for tourism development in the districts. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is for ample use of resources and funds for development of eco-tourism and ensuring increased tourist footfall.

The Ministers directed that the officials should come up with a plan of action to expedite the provision of facilities in the districts.

The Tourism Minister asked the officials to take up development works at Kavval Jungle Safari, Laknavaram, Pakala lakes, Bogatha waterfalls, Mallur trekking, Farhabad Eco-circuit Parks.

He also asked the officials to increase the boats at the reservoirs and also to take permissions from the Forest department before taking up development works at sanctuaries, tiger reserve zones and wild animals' preservation centres.

On the request of MLA Rekha Naik, the Minister asked the officials to have new boats at Kadem reservoir.