  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Former APCC chief Narsa Reddy passes away

Former APCC chief Narsa Reddy passes away
x
Highlights

Narsa Reddy served as the president of the joint Andhra Pradesh PCC for two years from 1972

Hyderabad: Former PCC president Narsa Reddy passed away on Monday morning. For two years from 1972, he worked as the president of the joint Andhra Pradesh PCC. He served as an MP, MLA and MLC during his political career. He also served as Revenue Minister in Jalagam Vengala Rao's cabinet.

He resides in the White House near the Ministerial Complex at No. 12, Banjara Hills Road, Hyderabad. He breathed his last on Monday morning after suffering from health problems for some time. Leaders across parties are condoling his death.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X