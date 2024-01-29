Live
- NIA conducts voice test of TMC leader in 2022 Birbhum explosives case
- BJP Chief Spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao in race for Chevella LS ticket
- Light tremors felt in Karnataka dist
- Ponguleti: Will ensure revenue system works from village level
- MLA Prakash Goud meeting Revanth Reddy creates stir in BRS
- BRS legislator Prakash Goud meeting CM sparks speculation
- Revanth Reddy is a brand ambassador for unparliamentary language: Sridhar Reddy
- YS Sharmila’s meeting with Sunita lasts for two hours
- All-out BRS efforts to attract, retain minority vote bank
- Former APCC chief Narsa Reddy passes away
Just In
Former APCC chief Narsa Reddy passes away
Highlights
Narsa Reddy served as the president of the joint Andhra Pradesh PCC for two years from 1972
Hyderabad: Former PCC president Narsa Reddy passed away on Monday morning. For two years from 1972, he worked as the president of the joint Andhra Pradesh PCC. He served as an MP, MLA and MLC during his political career. He also served as Revenue Minister in Jalagam Vengala Rao's cabinet.
He resides in the White House near the Ministerial Complex at No. 12, Banjara Hills Road, Hyderabad. He breathed his last on Monday morning after suffering from health problems for some time. Leaders across parties are condoling his death.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS