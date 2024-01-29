Former APCC chief Narsa Reddy passes away

Hyderabad: Former PCC president Narsa Reddy passed away on Monday morning. For two years from 1972, he worked as the president of the joint Andhra Pradesh PCC. He served as an MP, MLA and MLC during his political career. He also served as Revenue Minister in Jalagam Vengala Rao's cabinet.

He resides in the White House near the Ministerial Complex at No. 12, Banjara Hills Road, Hyderabad. He breathed his last on Monday morning after suffering from health problems for some time. Leaders across parties are condoling his death.