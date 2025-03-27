Former BJP Leader S. Ramachandra Reddy Unveils Viswavasu Year Almanac in Ayija

Gawal: A grand event was held in Ayija town for the unveiling of the new Viswavasu Nama Samvatsara (Hindu calendar year) almanac. The program was organized by Dhoopa Deepa Naivedya Archaka Sangham, Jogulamba Gadwal district, under the leadership of its president, Chakravarti Swami.

Former BJP Jogulamba Gadwal district president S. Ramachandra Reddy unveiled the almanac and shared his thoughts on the occasion. He stated that the Viswavasu year is set to be a prosperous one, particularly for those engaged in spiritual activities. He expressed confidence that India would witness rapid development during this period. He also predicted abundant rainfall, benefiting farmers, laborers, women, youth, salaried employees, and political leaders alike. He offered prayers to the divine forces for the well-being of all sections of society.

The event was attended by several prominent members of the priestly community, including Lakshmi Kanth Swami (Vanaparthi district president of the Archaka Sangham), Ashok Swami, Giddayya Swami, Lakshman Goud, Telugu Narasimha, Shiva Prasad, and many other priests.

The gathering was marked by devotional fervor, with traditional rituals and prayers seeking divine blessings for a prosperous and harmonious year ahead.