Former BRS MLAs evades power due and lease amount. Mall seized

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has announced the seizure of a big mall, which has been constructed on RTC land, for evading the lease amount in Armoor town of Nizamabad district. The RTC authorities also cut power supply instantly.

The BRS leader owed over Rs 7 crore dues to the TSRTC. To the embarassment of the former MLA, the RTC announced the seizure of the multi storied building through public address system.

The building was constructed by Vishnujith Infra Development Private Limited and it was named aftee Jeevan Mall near Armoor bus stand. Jeevan Reddy set up a multiplex and shopping complex in the building. The RTC had issued notices to the firm to pay the lease pending till October this year. but the organisers defaulted

After the BRS government demitted office following the recent Assembly elections, RTC officials speeded up the collection of defaulted lease amounts.

Nizamabad DE ( Electricity) Harik Naik told the Hans India that the Enrgry department cut the power supply on Thursday afternoon. The mall owner Jeevan Reddy owed Rs 2.50 crore dues to the Energy wing. The former BRS MLA was not paying power bills for many months.

TSRTC officials said that the RTC head office was serious on the non payment of dues of lease amount for years. A special RTC team was sent to the mall to seize the property.