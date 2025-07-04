Former CM KCR admitted to hospital for routine check-up: KTR

Former Chief Minister and BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has been admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda for a routine medical check-up, according to his son and MLA K. Taraka Rama Rao (KTR). KTR explained that his father was brought to the hospital on Thursday evening after experiencing weakness over the past few days.

Medical professionals have advised KCR to remain in hospital for several days to monitor his blood sugar and sodium levels. KTR reassured the public that KCR is not facing any serious health issues and that his current health status is stable.

In an ex-post, KTR expressed gratitude to those who have been inquiring about KCR's well-being. The hospital issued a health bulletin on Thursday at 9:30 PM, confirming that KCR's condition is stable following his admission due to weakness.