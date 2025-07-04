  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Former CM KCR admitted to hospital for routine check-up: KTR

Former CM KCR admitted to hospital for routine check-up: KTR
x
Highlights

Former Chief Minister and BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has been admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda for a routine medical check-up,...

Former Chief Minister and BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has been admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda for a routine medical check-up, according to his son and MLA K. Taraka Rama Rao (KTR). KTR explained that his father was brought to the hospital on Thursday evening after experiencing weakness over the past few days.

Medical professionals have advised KCR to remain in hospital for several days to monitor his blood sugar and sodium levels. KTR reassured the public that KCR is not facing any serious health issues and that his current health status is stable.

In an ex-post, KTR expressed gratitude to those who have been inquiring about KCR's well-being. The hospital issued a health bulletin on Thursday at 9:30 PM, confirming that KCR's condition is stable following his admission due to weakness.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick