Former CM KCR to Hold Meeting with BRS Leaders Today

Hyderabad : Former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is set to hold a meeting with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders today at his residence in Nandinagar.

The meeting is expected to focus on key political developments and the party’s future strategy. With BRS looking to strengthen its position in the state, KCR’s discussions with party leaders could play a crucial role in shaping upcoming political moves. Further details on the agenda and outcomes of the meeting are awaited.