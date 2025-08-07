Former governor Bandaru Dattatraya honours weavers on National Handloom Weavers Day

On 7th August 2025, Shri Bandaru Dattatraya, the former Governor, hosted a special felicitation ceremony for prominent members of the weavers community at his residence in Hyderabad, commemorating National Weavers Day.

Among those honoured were notable individuals such as Shri Ale Laxman, Shri Suddala Ashok Tej, Shri Chintakinda Mallesham, Shri Gajjam Goverdhan, Shri Gajjam Anjaiah, and Shri Kandigatla Narsimha. Smt Boga Saraswathi and many other distinguished figures from the weaving sector were also recognised for their contributions.

The event was graced by the presence of Smt Bandaru Vijayalaxmi, former MLA Shri Vannala Sriramulu, Shri Myadam Babu Rao, Dr Samatha, and several other dignitaries, highlighting the significance of the occasion in celebrating the invaluable role of weavers in preserving traditional arts and crafts.