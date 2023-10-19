Former Medchal MLA Sudhir Reddy joins Congress

Hyderabad: In a big jolt to BRS, the former Medchal MLA Malipeddi Sudheer Reddy joined the Congress party. Along with him his son who is Zilla Parishad Chairman of Medchal, M Sharatchandra Reddy also joined. He joined in the presence of PCC chief A Revanth Reddy who made a visit to his residence in Pratap Singaram. Sudheer Reddy who served as MLA from 2014 to 2018 was denied ticket from BRS this time.

