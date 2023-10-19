  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Former Medchal MLA Sudhir Reddy joins Congress

Former Medchal MLA Sudhir Reddy joins Congress
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: In a big jolt to BRS, the former Medchal MLA Malipeddi Sudheer Reddy joined the Congress party. Along with him his son who is Zilla...

Hyderabad: In a big jolt to BRS, the former Medchal MLA Malipeddi Sudheer Reddy joined the Congress party. Along with him his son who is Zilla Parishad Chairman of Medchal, M Sharatchandra Reddy also joined. He joined in the presence of PCC chief A Revanth Reddy who made a visit to his residence in Pratap Singaram. Sudheer Reddy who served as MLA from 2014 to 2018 was denied ticket from BRS this time.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X