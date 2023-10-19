Live
- Border Security Force Jawan Commits Suicide After Learning About His Wife's Suicide In Jammu & Kashmir
- Bhagavath Kesari Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: #BhagavanthKesari kicks off with a tremendous WOM
- PL First Cut – Astral Ltd Q2FY24
- Action unlikely on PCB's complaint on crowd behaviour
- Leo Twitter Review: Huge positive response from the audience
- Rajya Sabha Chairman Refers Complaint Against BRS Members To Privileges Committee
- Leo Movie OTT Platform and Streaming Date Fixed
- OnePlus Pad Go set to go on sale on October 20: Price, Offers and more
- Congress Bus Yatra will not have any impact in Telangana, says KTR
- Vijayawada: APCRDA removes unauthorised layouts in Surampalli
Former Medchal MLA Sudhir Reddy joins Congress
Hyderabad: In a big jolt to BRS, the former Medchal MLA Malipeddi Sudheer Reddy joined the Congress party. Along with him his son who is Zilla Parishad Chairman of Medchal, M Sharatchandra Reddy also joined. He joined in the presence of PCC chief A Revanth Reddy who made a visit to his residence in Pratap Singaram. Sudheer Reddy who served as MLA from 2014 to 2018 was denied ticket from BRS this time.
