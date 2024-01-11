Former minister Mukesh Goud son Vikram Goud resigns to BJP, likely to join Congress

Vikram Goud, the son of former minister Mukesh Goud and a youth leader, has resigned from the Telangana BJP. He has reportedly submitted his resignation letter to party president Kishan Reddy, expressing his dissatisfaction with the party.

Goud mentioned in his letter that newcomers are treated as untouchables in the party and criticized the infighting among senior leaders in the name of discipline.

He also mentioned that despite working for the party without expecting anything in return, he did not receive recognition.

Goud claimed that the party's survival depends on certain groups being involved in politics and that those without public support are given prominent positions while others work under them. Vikram Goud likely to join Congress party.