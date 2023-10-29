Live
- PM Modi bats for buying local products this Diwali, remembers contribution of tribal warriors in freedom struggle
- Men's ODI WC: 'Something within England team is definitely unsettled', says Eoin Morgan
- AMU to launch its own satellite
- BJP prepares to conduct drought study: formation of teams led by 16 leaders
- 2023 Assembly polls will be first test of Cong's caste census pitch
- She has time to give interviews while escaping examining by ethics panel: BJP MP jibes Mahua Moitra
- No need to visit Karnataka to see Cong govt ‘failures’: KTR
- Villagers panic as leopard enters agri fields
- Convention centre blast: Amit Shah speaks to Kerala CM Vijayan; NSG, NIA teams being sent
- Bengaluru startup comes up with world’s first portable oxygen generator
Just In
Former MLA joins BRS
Senior Congress leader and three times MLA Erra Shekhar joined BRS on Sunday.
Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and three times MLA Erra Shekhar joined BRS on Sunday.
Erra Shekhar joined the Pink party in the presence of BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday. Erra Shekhar said that he would work under the leadership of chief minister k Chandrashekar Rao, who has been taking the state on the path of progress. He recalled that he has worked with KCR while he was the Mahabubnagar MP.
He said he had taken the decision to join the party to take forward the programs designed for the upliftment of Mudiraj community in the state. The situation of the Mudiraj community was pathetic in the past but now with the programs like distribution of fishlings and Mission Kakatiya has brought a qualitative change among the community members.