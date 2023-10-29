Former MLA joins BRS

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and three times MLA Erra Shekhar joined BRS on Sunday.



Erra Shekhar joined the Pink party in the presence of BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday. Erra Shekhar said that he would work under the leadership of chief minister k Chandrashekar Rao, who has been taking the state on the path of progress. He recalled that he has worked with KCR while he was the Mahabubnagar MP.

He said he had taken the decision to join the party to take forward the programs designed for the upliftment of Mudiraj community in the state. The situation of the Mudiraj community was pathetic in the past but now with the programs like distribution of fishlings and Mission Kakatiya has brought a qualitative change among the community members.

