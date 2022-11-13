Former MLA Mandadi Satyanarayana Reddy no more

Hanamkonda: In a sad incident, senior BJP leader and former MLA Mandadi Satyanarayana Reddy on Sunday passed away at his house in Hanamkonda. He was 87.

Born into a family of farmers in the remote village of Ippaguda, in the Station Ghanpur mandal in Jangaon district, Reddy played a vital role during the first and second Telangana movements. He was a worker of Jan Sangh as well as BJP. He was also a 'Swayamsevak'. He worked as the state vice-president for the BJP in the united Andhra Pradesh for two terms. He was a writer, poet, and an orator in Telugu.

Reddy joined the TRS (BRS) in 2001 and was elected as the MLA from Hanamkonda constituency in 2004. However, he shifted his loyalties later. BJP Hanamkonda district president Rao Padama, several senior BJP leaders including MP Bandi Sanjay, MLA Eatala Rajender, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and others have expressed grief over his demise expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.

He is survived by his wife, a son and daughter.