"Former MLA Sampath Kumar Inspects Site for New Integrated High School Construction in Vaddepalli".

Gadwal : Former MLA Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, who brought one of the 29 integrated schools approved by the state government to Vaddepalli, inspected the site where the school is set to be constructed. The integrated high school will be built in Vaddepalli mandal of Alampur constituency, as approved by the state government.





Following instructions from Congress leader Revanth Reddy, Dr. Sampath Kumar, the AICC secretary, visited the site along with officials to oversee the location for the school's construction. The project aims to enhance educational infrastructure in the area.



Several key officials, including Vaddepalli municipality councilors, the chairman, vice-chairman, Kisan cell leaders, market committee chairman, and the mandal president, participated in the inspection.

