Former MP Vivek Venkata Swamy distributes oxygen concentrators to govt hospital

Jagtial: To help Covid patients, who are dying with non-availability of oxygen, BJP core committee member and former MP Vivek Venkata Swamy distributed oxygen concentrators through KAKA Foundation to the government main hospital here on Saturday.

The former MP had established the Foundation in the name of his father and Congress senior leader late Venkat Swamy. Pary leaders and Foundation representatives Kannam Anjaiah, Basheer and K Surya Narayana handed over oxygen concentrators to District Medical and Health Officer Puppala Sridhar and Hospital Superintendent Sudhakshana Devi.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that several people in Dharmapuri were dying due to non-availability of oxygen. To help such people, the Foundation had donated six oxygen concentrators the district medical officers in the district, they added. They criticised that the ruling TRS leaders were not in a mood to help corona patients.

They not even set up an isolation centre in the town, they alleged.

They said that already they have distributed oxygen concentrators in Godavarikhani, Sultanabad of Peddapalli district, Mandamarri and other areas in Mancherial district.

BJP leaders and KAKA foundation representatives G Mallesham, M Rajesh, M Sathya, T Chakrapani, K Mahesh, G Komuravelli, P Srinivas, Y Tirupati, Anasurya, Amarendar, Mallesham, Anil Kumar and Pavan Singh were present along with others.