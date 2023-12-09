Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav inquires about KCR's health, wishes speedy recovery

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has expressed concern about the health of BRS chief and former Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao.

In order to ascertain KCR's health condition, he called Siricilla MLA and BRS Working President KTR and discussed on KCR's health. Akhilesh Yadav also expressed his well wishes for KCR's speedy recovery.

Former Telangana CM KCR sustained serious injuries and underwent a hip replacement surgery on his left leg at Yashoda Hospital. The doctors have advised him eight weeks of rest following the surgery.

KCR is currently recuperating at the hospital and is experiencing difficulty in walking after the operation. The doctors are assisting him with a walker to aid in his recovery. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media and actor Prakash Raj commented on it, referring to KCR as "My Rockstar." The doctors have confirmed that KCR's health is stable post-surgery.