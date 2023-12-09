  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav inquires about KCR's health, wishes speedy recovery

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav inquires about KCRs health, wishes speedy recovery
x
Highlights

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has expressed concern about the health of BRS chief and former Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has expressed concern about the health of BRS chief and former Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao.

In order to ascertain KCR's health condition, he called Siricilla MLA and BRS Working President KTR and discussed on KCR's health. Akhilesh Yadav also expressed his well wishes for KCR's speedy recovery.

Former Telangana CM KCR sustained serious injuries and underwent a hip replacement surgery on his left leg at Yashoda Hospital. The doctors have advised him eight weeks of rest following the surgery.

KCR is currently recuperating at the hospital and is experiencing difficulty in walking after the operation. The doctors are assisting him with a walker to aid in his recovery. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media and actor Prakash Raj commented on it, referring to KCR as "My Rockstar." The doctors have confirmed that KCR's health is stable post-surgery.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X