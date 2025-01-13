Live
Formula-E race enhanced City’s brand image: Danam
Hyderabad: Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender affirmed that the Formula E car race has positively contributed to enhance the city.
Speaking to media on Sunday Danam Nagender highlighted the upturn in Hyderabad’s reputation owing to the car race during the BRS regime. However he also acknowledged the existence of potential corruption within the event. He emphasised that his previous criticisms of the Hyderabad Road Development Authority (HYDRA) remain unchanged, pointing out that its operations have adversely affected the community.
