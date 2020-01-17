Four houses burgled in Hyderabad's Alwal
Highlights
Unidentified house burglars on Friday morning hours looted four houses in Lorhukunta under Alwal police station limits.
Unidentified house burglars on Friday morning hours looted four houses in Lorhukunta under Alwal police station limits. On receipt of information police rushed to the spot and collected clues.
They are verifying CCTV footage to identify and nab the offenders.
More details awaited.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
17 Jan 2020 5:20 PM GMT