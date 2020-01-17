Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Four houses burgled in Hyderabad's Alwal

Four houses burgled in Hyderabad
Highlights

Unidentified house burglars on Friday morning hours looted four houses in Lorhukunta under Alwal police station limits.

Unidentified house burglars on Friday morning hours looted four houses in Lorhukunta under Alwal police station limits. On receipt of information police rushed to the spot and collected clues.

They are verifying CCTV footage to identify and nab the offenders.

More details awaited.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top