Four injured after car loses control

Nakrekal (Nalgonda):A car went out of control and veered off the road in Nakrekal town of Nalgonda district, leaving four people injured. The car, which was traveling from the main junction towards Tipparti Road, suddenly lost control near a mosque.

It swerved to the right side and rammed into a pushcart and two motorcycles that were parked there.

As a result of the accident, the two-wheelers and the pushcart were severely damaged.

Two persons traveling in the car and two others who were near the pushcart sustained injuries.

Police officials stated that an investigation into the incident is underway.

They suspect that the accident occurred due to over-speeding and negligent driving.