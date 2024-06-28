Live
Just In
Four Killed in Lorry Accident on Bypass Road in Medak District
In a tragic incident early this morning, four individuals lost their lives in a lorry accident on the bypass road at Vadiaram in Chegunta mandal of...
In a tragic incident early this morning, four individuals lost their lives in a lorry accident on the bypass road at Vadiaram in Chegunta mandal of Medak district. The accident occurred when a lorry was hit from behind by another lorry, resulting in the unfortunate demise of the four individuals who were sitting in the cabin of the rear lorry.
Three other individuals sustained injuries in the accident and have been rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, with authorities working to gather more information on the incident.
Upon receiving the news, local police officials immediately responded to the scene and are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.