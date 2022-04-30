Four killed in Yadagirigutta building collapse

Yadagirigutta/Hyderabad: At least four persons were killed in a two-floor building collapse in the town in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Friday. Police suspect that some more bodies might be lying under the debris. The disaster management teams rushed to the spot for rescue operations.

Police said the deceased in the tragic incident have been identified as Dasharadha, Srinu, Upendar and Srinath. Another seriously injured person Giri has been shifted to nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police said the two-storey building, located on Warangal-Hyderabad highway, was constructed 35 years ago. Two families were residing in the backside of the building and traders are running two shops in the front portion of the construction. The front portion of the building caved in suddenly killing four persons on the spot.

People were seen running in a panic when the building collapsed, police said, adding that the reason for the building collapse is yet to be ascertained. It is learnt that a small portion of the building has been demolished as part of road widening recently. The entire structure could become weak during the demolition and it can be one of the reasons for the collapse.

The municipal authorities did not conduct any survey on the strength of the structure after the demolitions in the road widening taken up as part of the development of Yadadri temple.