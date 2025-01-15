Live
- SpaceX Launches Lunar Landers for Moon Mission in 2025
- Meta Apologizes for Zuckerberg’s Remarks on India’s Elections
- Farmers, Landowners Intensify Opposition to Udupi-Kasargod Power Project To meet CM on 17 Jan
- Why Young Indians Are Quietly Locking in Term Insurance Early?
- Make Your New Year 2025 Travel Plans a Reality with Hero FinCorp’s Instant Personal Loan
- Debutant Hero Yogesh Kalle to Share Screen Space with Sunny Leone in ‘Trimukha’
- Preparations in Full Swing for ZP and TP Elections
- Hero Motocorp Advances Urban Mobility With The New Destini 125
- Fire Breaks Out at Cotton Market in Khammam
- Heavy Traffic on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway Post Sankranti
Just In
Four New Judges Appointed to Telangana High Court
The Telangana High Court is set to welcome four new judges, following the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium. The esteemed appointees are Justice Renuka, Justice Nandikonda Nursing Rao, Justice Thirumala Devi, and Justice Madhusudan Rao.
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court is set to welcome four new judges, following the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium. The esteemed appointees are Justice Renuka, Justice Nandikonda Nursing Rao, Justice Thirumala Devi, and Justice Madhusudan Rao.
The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India, finalized the names of these legal luminaries after a rigorous selection process. Their appointments aim to strengthen the judicial framework in Telangana and ensure the swift delivery of justice.
The addition of these four judges is expected to address the backlog of cases and enhance the efficiency of the Telangana High Court. The legal fraternity has welcomed the move, expressing confidence in the newly appointed judges' ability to uphold the principles of justice and fairness.