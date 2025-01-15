Four New Judges Appointed to Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court is set to welcome four new judges, following the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium. The esteemed appointees are Justice Renuka, Justice Nandikonda Nursing Rao, Justice Thirumala Devi, and Justice Madhusudan Rao.

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India, finalized the names of these legal luminaries after a rigorous selection process. Their appointments aim to strengthen the judicial framework in Telangana and ensure the swift delivery of justice.

The addition of these four judges is expected to address the backlog of cases and enhance the efficiency of the Telangana High Court. The legal fraternity has welcomed the move, expressing confidence in the newly appointed judges' ability to uphold the principles of justice and fairness.