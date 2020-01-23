Four-year-old boy drowns in water sump

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old boy drowned in a water sump while playing at his house premises in Jawahar Colony in Chandanagar Police station limits late on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as B Vishal. According to police, the boy while playing in front of his house accidentally slipped and fell into the uncovered sump. After some time, the parents who were inside the house started searching for their son. When they failed to find him at their neighbourhood, the parents approached police and lodged complaint.



Police took up investigation and found the body of the boy in the sump. Immediately, they rushed the boy to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Police shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem and after completing the process they handed over the body to the family members on Wednesday. Police registered a case and are investigating.