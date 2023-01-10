Frauds of real estate traders coming to light

Wanaparthy: Frauds of real estate traders are coming to light one by one in the Wanaparthy district centre. They have occupied lands in cheruvu sikham FTL in the past and took up ventures allegedly with the support of the ruling party. Plots were made in 230 acres including 81 of sikam land in one black pond. The condition of other ponds is the same.

Ventures have been extended up to the FTL buffer zone. FTL in patta lands has not been taken into consideration; not converted into non-agricultural land. As per the municipal rules, wide roads and leaving common space for public use have not been done anywhere.

Water has entered ten houses built along with 100 plots. The revenue authorities recently issued notices that these houses will be demolished. They found that there are around 1,200 plots within the five ponds and concluded that there is no permission to build houses. In the past, the ponds were dug up illegally.

Many middle class people bought plots in sikam. They saw documents shown by real estate traders and said they bought them confident that they would get the necessary permission for construction. Now they are worried about what will happen to them if permission is not given. Local tahsildar Rajender Goud has given notices, while cautioning people

to be careful not to be cheated, not to believe real estate agents, to check whether they are correct or not and be alert about real estate scams.