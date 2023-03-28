Free 10-day medical camp for women scribes from tomorrow

Hyderabad: Telangana State Information and Public Relations (I and PR) Commissioner Arvind Kumar has said that the government would organize free medical camp for all accredited women journalists for ten days from March 29. The camp will be opened at the head office of the State I and PR department at Masab Tank in the city.

In the award programme for women journalists organised on the occasion of International Women's Day, the women scribes requested e State Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao to conduct a free medical camp and the Minister responded positively.

This comprehensive health checkup includes diagnostic tests like blood test (CBP), blood sugar, diabetic tests, lipid profile, thyroid, calcium, urine tests, vitamin B12, D3 etc., ECG, X-ray, ultrasonography, mammogram, pap smear, screening tests. , medical officer examination, eye screening, dental examinations, gynecology examinations etc. will be conducted. The reports of these examinations will be submitted on the same day.

This free medical camp will be held from 7.00 am to 2.00 pm. The I and PR commissioner appealed to the state-level accredited women journalists as well as accredited women journalists from Hyderabad and joint Rangareddy districts to use the opportunity of medical camp. Free medical camps will also be organized for the accredited women journalists in the district head quarters also.