Free Cancer check-up camp for women at Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: Indian Medical Association (IMA) Women Doctors Wing and FOGSI Karimnagar chapters has started a campaign to create awareness on cancer in women by organising a free medical camp for women teachers IMA hall on Sunday in Karimnagar town. The medical camp will be specially focused on oral, breast, and cervical cancers.

The district Additional Collector (local bodies) Garima Agarwal along with DMHO Dr Zuveria and others inaugurated the medical camp and distributed medicines free of cost. Around 100 teachers were screened for breast cancer and even another 50 women for pap smear tests.

Speaking on the occasion, Garima Agarwal said that the breast and cervical cancers had been increasing among the rural woman in the recent time. She called upon the women to take necessary precautions as like vaccination, screening and early diagnosis to prevent the cancer. She said that every girl in the family should be vaccinated and adult women should be screen for breast and cervical cancer and added that many cancers are preventable.

WDW chairperson Dr B Jhansi Lakshmi particularly said about the need for regular health check-ups for everyone to prevent cancer. She advised the people to maintain proper lifestyle and habits to increase the lifespan. She also informed the people to consume anti-cancer causing foods such as ginger, garlic, turmeric, berries, tomatoes, chillies flax seeds, cabbage, curd, lemon, oranges and foods with high fiber to prevent cancer.

Instructing the people to avoid consumption of alcohol and tobacco products, she recommended consumption of anti-oxidant capsule every day.

Doctors were Quoting the Globocan estimates, the cancer burden worldwide is expected to be 28.4 million cases in 2040, a rise of 47 per cent from 2020 due to demographic changes. IMA senior leaders Dr Jaganmohan Rao, Dr M Vijaya Lakshmi, IMA district president Dr Ramkiran and secretary Dr Venkat Reddy, WDW secretary Dr L Sesha Shailaja, FOGSI president Dr Chandramati, secretary Dr Kolluri Radha and Dr B Rajani others were also present.